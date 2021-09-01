Cancel
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international goals record to crush Ireland hopes

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo became international football’s record goalscorer with a last-gasp double to snatch Portugal an unlikely victory from the Republic of Ireland’s grasp. The 36-year-old celebrated his return to Manchester United in style by almost single-handedly rescuing the Portuguese with headers in the 89th minute and the sixth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1 just as it looked as though Ireland had opened their Group A account with a famous win.

