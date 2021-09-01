Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

More reason to crack down on the lawsuit-lending industry

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal indictments of a lawsuit-scam ring offer fresh proof that New York needs to crack down on “legal lenders.”. The group of lawyers and doctors allegedly filed $31 million worth of fraudulent slip-and-fall claims in hundreds of bogus lawsuits against New York City businesses — funded by the legal-lending sharks, who imposed interest rates of 50 percent to 100 percent for loans to “clients” to cover the litigation costs.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kaplan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Interest Rates#Legislature#Mfl Case Funding#General S Office#Rd Legal Funding#State#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Posted by
CNN

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the battered face of French New Wave cinema, dies aged 88

The legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said on Monday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. The son of French sculptor Paul Belmondo and painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard, Belmondo was born into an artistic family in Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1933, Reuters reports. He...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. “To them we owe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy