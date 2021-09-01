More reason to crack down on the lawsuit-lending industry
Federal indictments of a lawsuit-scam ring offer fresh proof that New York needs to crack down on “legal lenders.”. The group of lawyers and doctors allegedly filed $31 million worth of fraudulent slip-and-fall claims in hundreds of bogus lawsuits against New York City businesses — funded by the legal-lending sharks, who imposed interest rates of 50 percent to 100 percent for loans to “clients” to cover the litigation costs.nypost.com
Comments / 0