Film Review: The Landlord’s Daughter (short film) (2020)

horrornews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore short films, kiddies! Today we have THE LANDLORD’S DAUGHTER. Now this is a little different from a lot of the films I get. Its difficult to do my normal breakdown so I’ll start by explaining the film’s origin. Written and directed by Max r Lincoln, the film was created...

horrornews.net

TheWrap

‘CODA’ Film Review: A Heartfelt Crowd-Pleaser About a Deaf Family With a Hearing Daughter

This review of “CODA” was first published on January 31, 2021 after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s probably unfair to review the Sundance movie “CODA” in the context of the $25 million deal it made with Apple mid-festival, a record-breaking sale that places enormous expectations on Sian Heder’s gentle family drama. But it’s also inescapable that that kind of money will put pressure on “CODA” to be both an indie landmark and a commercial breakthrough rather than what it really is — a sweet, openhearted coming-of-age story that succeeds in spite of its own predictability.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Brain Freeze (2021)

A fertilizer used in a rich gated community becomes the source of a genetic mutation that transforms its residents into zombies. Can a teenager and his baby sister break free from the quarantined island before turning into grass?. REVIEW:. Winter has frozen over l’Ile-aux-Paons (Peacock Island), in the middle of...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Hotel Poseidon (2021)

Dave reluctantly pretends to be the manager of Hotel Poseidon, where fungus covers the walls and comments such as “faded glory” and “has seen better times” completely fall short to describe this establishment. He wanders the corridors of his personal Overlook Hotel like a zombie, being a passive spectator to what happens around him – whether it’s clients without cash, his mother castrating him with her sharp tongue or a sick aunt in the hallway whose pension keeps the place going. Dave will gradually lose his balance and tumble into a waking nightmare, in which his hotel is transformed into an existential purgatory. With inner demons on the booze, lustful creatures tempting his lonely soul to sin and a big plunge into the proverbial metaphysical shit hole, Dave can expect some strong comments on Trip Advisor.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: The Red Nightmare (2021)

In this anthology based on real nightmares, monstrous entities of various shapes and sizes prey upon the living with terrifying results. Writers: Alexander Henderson, Michael Coulombe, Barrington Malcolm, Curtis McGann, Tony Savero. Starring: Adam Cabrera, Rosa Fortuny, Dan Garland, Nicoletta Hanssen, D’Kia Anderson. The Red Nightmare (2021) is an unusual...
MoviesComicBook

The Righteous Review: Mark O'Brien's Directorial Debut Is Mesmerizing (Fantasia Film Festival)

Intimate character-driven dramas don't always carry the weight that The Righteous manages to shoulder for its entire run time, but writer/director/star Mark O'Brien has put together a heavy drama that tinges with horror. Luckily, his already-tight script is bolstered by an A+ performance from star Henry Czerny, who manages to be captivating at every turn, and O'Brien is no slouch himself, either. What begins as an intimate character piece continues to evolve and build as it goes on, morphing into something new and unique that, in the end, resulted in me writing just one word in my notebook while watching: "captivating."
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Hellbender (2021)

A lonely teen discovers her family’s ties to witchcraft. Witchcraft is a mysterious concept. To some, it’s about Halloween stories and costumes. To others, it’s a dangerous curse that can be mistaken for a gift. Discover how twisted this curse can get in “Hellbender” which made its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Siege (Severin Films)

Director(s) – Paul Donovan (Lexx, DEFCON-4) and Maura O’Connell. Starring – Tom Nardini (Kung Fu, Another World), Brenda Bazinet (Goosebumps, Friday the 13th: The Series), and Daryl Haney (Xtro 3: Watch the Skies, The Unborn) Release Date – 1983. Rating – 3.5/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. I’ve been reviewing Severin’s...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Faking A Murderer (2020)

Faking a Murderer follows two filmmakers on their noble yet perhaps misguided quest to track down a seedy-looking stranger they’ve discovered online who — in a disturbing video — seemingly confesses to a murder. Or at least that’s what they think. Seeing the popularity of true crime shows, they decide to try and turn this discovery into their own killer hit. With the support (both moral and financial) of a distributor, Stuart Stone and Adam Rodness set off on their journey to try and track down this elusive creep. When they bring the video to law enforcement, they’re told — repeatedly — that it’s really not much to go on, and they’re putting a lot of time and energy into what essentially is a fool’s errand. Determined to make this work, they flex, stretch, and break their budget in pursuit of a hit new crime story, but are they in over their heads?
MoviesAlestle

REVIEW: ‘Candyman’ (2021) is a scarily poetic reclaiming of the original film

“Candyman” is a reflective horror/thriller movie that makes you think about the effects of oppression and trauma. It has become the first film directed by a Black woman, Nia DaCosta, to open at No. 1. Jordan Peele, director of “Us” and “Get Out”, was a producer for the film and his touch can be felt throughout the story.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: The Feast (2021)

Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. REVIEW:. Always be cautious whose house you are entering when starting up a...
MoviesComicBook

Mad God Review: Phil Tippett's Stop-Motion Masterpiece Will Melt Your Brain (Fantasia Film Festival)

After an incredibly prolific career in the 1970s and '80s, stop-motion effects maestro Phil Tippett nearly met his end when the art form he had dedicated his life to, thanks to Jurassic Park blowing the doors off of CGI capabilities. Tippett would continue to work afterward, but his Tippett Studio was forced to catch up with the times and become a traditional VFX house working with computer effects. That didn’t stop the man, who continued to toy away with his full-length stop-motion epic Mad God that he started in 1987 and has continued to produce off and on for over 30 years. In that regard, the film feels like he is the titular deity and he’s showing the world what he could have done for them.
Movieshorrornews.net

Zomblogalypse UK horror-comedy premiere

ZOMBLOGALYPSE – YORKSHIRE ZOM-COM RECEIVES UK PREMIERE Homemade horror-comedy feature. Zomblogalypse will receive its UK premiere at Dead Northern Film Festival – in association with Fangoria and Shudder – at City Screen York on 26 September. The film follows the chaotic misadventures of an unlikely trio who decide to make...
ScienceGreenwichTime

Polish Doc 'Escape to the Silver Globe' Explores the Greatest Science Fiction Movie That Never Was

In 1975, following the international success of his Romy Schneider starrer “That Most Important Thing: Love,” helmer Andrzej Żuławski returned to Poland. He was supposed to deliver the biggest spectacle in its history with science fiction epic “On the Silver Globe.” Based on “The Lunar Trilogy” written by his great-grandfather, Jerzy, it saw a group of astronauts leave Earth, only to crash on another planet. Years later, another astronaut arrives and is welcomed as a god. The project was interrupted in 1977, due to the decision by Deputy Minister of Culture Janusz Wilhelmi.
Moviesfilmcourage.com

History Of Film Threat (Part 1) – Chris Gore

Film Courage: How much did it cost you to start Film Threat?. Chris Gore, Founder/Owner of FilmThreat/Author/Filmmaker: Oh wow…well, it cost me nothing because I wrote a bad check and it bounced. This is when we would write checks for things. So I started Film Threat…I guess the real investment was I bought a book about how to publish a magazine because based on my college education. I kind of felt like I’m paying them all this money to buy really expensive versions of books and then regurgitate the contents of those books in the form of essays or questionnaires when I can just buy the books and read those books recreationally because being filled with knowledge was the thing that was important to me, not proving to a professor that I had read the book.
Movieshorrornews.net

DROP DEATH GORGEOUS – in theaters and on demand this September

WICKED FESTIVAL HIT, PREMIERES SEPTEMBER 10 IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL. A dejected bartender and an aging drag queen fight to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood. An ode to the...

