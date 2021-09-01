Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

[VIDEO] Elk calf attempts to escape wolf and grizzly in wild Canadian chase

By Breanna Sneeringer
outtherecolorado.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNING (violence/language): The embedded video shows an intense chase between three wild animals. It also includes explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised. The video first starts off with an elk calf screaming out in distress and escaping into a mountain river after being attacked by a wolf. Hearing the distinct cries alongside the river, a nearby grizzly charges into the water after the elk.

www.outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Animals#Swimming#Canadian Rockies#Outthere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Huge Grizzly Walks Within Feet of Tourists in Katmai National Park

An Alaskan seaplane captain is being credited for “maintaining control of the situation” when a large Alaska grizzly walked past a group of tourists he’d flown to Katmai National Park. Video shared by NBC Montana shows a massive bear with visible scars walking calmly past the group of people, who...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Beautiful White Grizzly Bear Sighted Near Train Track

This video's got everything: a big train, a pretty bear, a concerned family filming the whole thing, all the ingredients of a classic. Firstly, that white grizzly is really a marvel. Note, it's not a polar bear, or a spirit bear, it's a grizzly bear with white fur. You can tell by the hump in its back, specific to grizzlies. Without seeing its eyes up close, we don't know whether it is albino or not (i.e. whether it is albinism or another genetic disorder), but regardless, the bear's as pretty as a snowflake.
AnimalsPosted by
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
Animalspaddlingmag.com

Kayaker Chased By Grizzly Bear (Video)

A terrifying encounter between a grizzly bear and a kayaker unfolded on the Elaho River in Squamish, British Columbia. In the video posted on Instagram by Corey Boux, the grizzly can be seen charging towards the kayaker as nearby whitewater rafters slow down and nervously watch. At the time of the incident in 2018, Boux was working as a tour guide from Wedge Rafting at Tag Whistler.
AnimalsNewsweek

Terrifying Video Shows Bull Moose Charging at Bystander

A peaceful encounter between a foraging bull moose and a curious onlooker turned violent, as documented in an alarming video circulating online. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Division, the clip, also found here, serves as a perfect "example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you."
Estes Park, CO9News

Elk rut leads to closures in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The elk mating period has begun in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). Starting Sept. 1, RMNP park officials instituted annual closures to prevent disturbance and harassment of elk during the period and to enhance visitor elk viewing opportunities. The closures, which will be in effect through...
Colorado StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Colorado woman played dead to survive harrowing High Country moose attack

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Boulder, Colorado, woman was severely injured but survived by playing dead when an aggressive moose attacked her Sunday in Winter Park. “I laid on (the) ground, and I just thought, ‘You know, this is really a good way to die because I’m an animal lover,” Diane Israel, 61, told KCNC-TV, recounting the unprovoked attack by the lone cow moose in Colorado’s high country.
Animalsidaho.gov

Doorbell cameras capture footage of mountain lion in Eagle

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Southwest Region received reports of a mountain lion in an Eagle neighborhood near Dry Creek on Aug. 20. Two doorbell security cameras, approximately a quarter-mile apart, captured footage of a mountain lion in the early hours of the morning. There have been no...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Hundreds of elk soon to swarm mountain town in Colorado

Mark your calendars – one of the most stunning natural phenomena that occurs in Colorado is roughly one month away. Each fall, hundreds of elk descend on Estes Park – a mountain town outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Their arrival coincides with their rut season, a time of the...
Niwot, COKDVR.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion prowls through Niwot

NIWOT, Colo. (KDVR) — A mountain lion was caught on camera earlier this week prowling through a neighborhood near Niwot Road. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said residents living in the area reported that there are deer and racoons around often. “We recommend to haze deer, raccoons, skunks or turkeys away...
NBCMontana

Wildlife officials warn mountain lions spotted on Wild Horse Island

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is warning of mountain lions on Wild Horse Island. People report seeing more than one on that popular Flathead Lake island and park. Wildlife rangers warn to keep children close to your group. They say do not run if you see a...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Glacier National Park Staff Kills Food-Conditioned Black Bear

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An adult female black bear was killed this week by Glacier National Park staff after it became conditioned to human foods. The bear was killed Thursday after multiple incidents of it eating human food and not showing fear of humans. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy