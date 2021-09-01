[VIDEO] Elk calf attempts to escape wolf and grizzly in wild Canadian chase

This video's got everything: a big train, a pretty bear, a concerned family filming the whole thing, all the ingredients of a classic. Firstly, that white grizzly is really a marvel. Note, it's not a polar bear, or a spirit bear, it's a grizzly bear with white fur. You can tell by the hump in its back, specific to grizzlies. Without seeing its eyes up close, we don't know whether it is albino or not (i.e. whether it is albinism or another genetic disorder), but regardless, the bear's as pretty as a snowflake.