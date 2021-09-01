[VIDEO] Elk calf attempts to escape wolf and grizzly in wild Canadian chase
WARNING (violence/language): The embedded video shows an intense chase between three wild animals. It also includes explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised. The video first starts off with an elk calf screaming out in distress and escaping into a mountain river after being attacked by a wolf. Hearing the distinct cries alongside the river, a nearby grizzly charges into the water after the elk.www.outtherecolorado.com
