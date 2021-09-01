Clayton "Smithy" Curry, Jr.
Offit Kurman is pleased to announce that Clayton “Smithy” Curry, Jr., a Real Estate Law and Transactions attorney, in the firm’s Charlotte region, was selected to the Best Lawyers in America List (2022). Mr. Curry’s legal practice focuses on the representation of real estate developers, investors, contractors, development and management of real estate projects, including residential subdivisions, condominiums, apartments, multi-use projects, hotels and office buildings.www.bizjournals.com
