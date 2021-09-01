Crash Investigation - West Second Avenue

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 09/01/2021 around 12:15 PM at the intersection of West Second Avenue & Woodcrest Avenue. A vehicle driven by Mohamed KHAMIES ARBAB, age 58, of Lititz, entered into the intersection without clearance, and struck an oncoming dump truck driven by Raymond E. WEAVER, age 68, of Ephrata. KHAMIES ARBAB's vehicle required towing and no injuries resulted that required EMS transportation. A summary traffic citation has been filed against KHAMIES ARBAB alleging he violated the PA Vehicle Code, section Duties at Stop Signs. KHAMIES ARBAB has been summoned to appear in District Court.