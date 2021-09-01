Severe Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale, Leake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lauderdale; Leake; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...SOUTHWESTERN KEMPER...NESHOBA AND NORTHERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 524 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tamola to Renfroe, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Meridian Station and Tamola around 530 PM CDT. Lauderdale around 535 PM CDT. Madden, Kewanee and Dowdville around 550 PM CDT. Dixon around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Tucker, Standing Pine and Redwater. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH