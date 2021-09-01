Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lauderdale County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale, Leake, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lauderdale; Leake; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...SOUTHWESTERN KEMPER...NESHOBA AND NORTHERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 524 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tamola to Renfroe, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Meridian Station and Tamola around 530 PM CDT. Lauderdale around 535 PM CDT. Madden, Kewanee and Dowdville around 550 PM CDT. Dixon around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Tucker, Standing Pine and Redwater. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madden, MS
City
Newton, MS
County
Lauderdale County, MS
City
Lauderdale, MS
County
Newton County, MS
County
Leake County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Roofs#Lauderdale Leake#Neshoba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. Onrovided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
Reuters

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - NYPD

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire," was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54. Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
CNN

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the battered face of French New Wave cinema, dies aged 88

The legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said on Monday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. The son of French sculptor Paul Belmondo and painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard, Belmondo was born into an artistic family in Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1933, Reuters reports. He...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. “To them we owe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy