Mccook, IL

Underclass Trials - North: Pitcher Analysis

By Illinois Scouting Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 7 days ago

On June 8, the PBR Illinois team hosted players ranging from the classes of 2023 through 2025 at The MAX facility in McCook for its Underclass Trials - North showcase. As the Illinois scout team began to break down a lot of the talent being seen for the first time, there were a lot of takeaways, found inside our Quick Hits story. We then published our Stat Story, looking at the statistical leaders from the event, as well as our TrackMan Files and Blast Motion Board that highlighted data collected with the help of our technological partners.

