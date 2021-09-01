Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total case number to 6,203 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include 13 in the southeast part of the county, eight in the southwest part of the county, five in the northeast part of the county, and three in the northwest part of the county. One of the new cases is a health care worker. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has increased by two-tenths of a percent to 6.0%. Also, the number of active cases (206) and people in quarantine (653) have increased from Tuesday, while the number of hospitalizations (11) decreased by one. Along with the county's 206 active cases, 5,885 have recovered and 112 have died.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Coronavirus
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
Cattaraugus County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

PARIS — Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73. In a poignant tribute on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain called him the club's “glorious elder.”. “His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy