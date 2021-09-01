Cattaraugus County Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total case number to 6,203 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include 13 in the southeast part of the county, eight in the southwest part of the county, five in the northeast part of the county, and three in the northwest part of the county. One of the new cases is a health care worker. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has increased by two-tenths of a percent to 6.0%. Also, the number of active cases (206) and people in quarantine (653) have increased from Tuesday, while the number of hospitalizations (11) decreased by one. Along with the county's 206 active cases, 5,885 have recovered and 112 have died.