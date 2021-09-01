How a Texas clinic raced to provide abortion care before law went into effect
(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- As the clock ticked toward midnight, staff at an abortion clinic in Texas rushed to provide service for their patients while they still legally could. "Honestly, there was no rhythm. There was no rhyme. It was a pure push to get everyone that walked in that door yesterday completed before 11:59 p.m.," Marva Sadler, Whole Woman's Health director of clinical services, told ABC News.www.wbal.com
