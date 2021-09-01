Tornado Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern New Castle County in northern Delaware * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cayots, or near Middletown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Newark, New Castle, Glasgow, Bear, Pike Creek, Wilmington Manor and Brookside. This includes Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 1 and 9. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN