Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adams FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY The National Weather Service in State College has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Adams County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding from heavy rain in Adams County. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Southern Adams County. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hanover, Gettysburg, Hampton, Littlestown, Carroll Valley, McSherrystown, Lake Meade, Bonneauville, New Oxford, East Berlin, Lake Heritage, Biglerville, Abbottstown, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Hunterstown, Fairfield, Two Taverns, Gettysburg National Military Park and Gettysburg College. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC