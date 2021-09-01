Tornado Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cecil A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 625 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brantwood, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Glasgow around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Chesapeake City. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN