Anson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Stanly by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Anson, southwestern Montgomery and Stanly Counties through 715 PM EDT At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Midland, or 12 miles south of Downtown Concord, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 35 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Plyler, Fairview In Union County, Locust, Norwood, Badin, Oakboro, Stanfield, Uwharrie Haven and Morrow Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Community Policy