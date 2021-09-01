Cancel
Yazoo County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yazoo by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YAZOO COUNTY At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yazoo City, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yazoo City, Benton and Eden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Yazoo City, MS
Benton, MS
Yazoo County, MS
