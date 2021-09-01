Maranatha High School: That Feeling in the Air? It’s School Spirit!

Those words, spoken by Head of School John Rouse, summarized his feelings after he attended several athletic events last week. In one, Maranatha High School’s Girls’ Volleyball team battled Crescenta Valley High School – one of the best teams in the area. The ladies took their opponent to the breaking point, and though MHS eventually lost the match, the student athletes showed great determination and perseverance. The parents and students who were in attendance were also highly engaged in the match and their enthusiasm was contagious!