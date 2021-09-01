Microsoft Announces First Game Pass Titles for September
It’s September, so Microsoft has revealed the first Xbox Game Pass titles that will arrive this month across PC, console, and cloud. “Welcome back to your monthly Xbox Game Pass update,” Microsoft’s Megan Spurr writes in the announcement post. “We have several great games to add to your ever-growing play list, like Final Fantasy XIII, The Artful Escape, and more. Apologies to those who like to keep detailed lists on what to play next; it’s going to need some updating.”www.thurrott.com
