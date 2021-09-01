Cancel
Pets

Chewy Shares Tumble After Pet Retailer's Earnings and Forecast Disappoint

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChewy sank in extended trading Wednesday, trading down more than 11% at one point. The online pet retailer's second-quarter results and third-quarter outlook fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Chewy CEO Sumit Singh told CNBC he remains "really bullish" about the business even as some Covid tailwinds fade. Shares of...

