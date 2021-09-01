Cancel
Agriculture

Meadow Gold – Hiring Event

By Mark Wilson
catcountry1029.com
 5 days ago

Meadow Gold Dairy is hosting a Hiring Event at the Double Tree Hotel in the Skybridge Room on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. When you think about Dairy Farmers of America, images of local farms and herds of cows may come to mind — and that's definitely a big part of who we are. What you might not picture is the nationwide organization that supports these family farms – an organization that passionately pursues creativity and innovation in everything we do.

