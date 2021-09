It was the summer of 2019 and I was sitting in the grandstand at Gus Darien Arena. The first round of ranch bronc riding was underway. A bronc came flying out of the bucking chute and took that cowboy clear across the arena. A man on horseback rode into the impending wreck at full gallop. Lasting just seconds, it was one of the most breath-taking displays of horsemanship I’d witnessed.