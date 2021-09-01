Maiden XC breezes to victory at Whitehouse Invitational

TAYLOR GUTIERREZ Progress file photo by Jay Neal

WHITEHOUSE — Taylor Gutierrez, a senior, finished in first place in the individual standings to guide Jacksonville to a championship finish in the team standings at the Whitehouse Invitational on Saturday.

Jacksonville gave a dominating performance in its first action of the fall as Emily Martinez took second place, Madison Soultanova, another Maiden senior, ran third and Jewel McCullough placed fifth.

Meanwhile, Alexia Davis ended up in sixth place, Elizabeth Nava was seventh and Michelle Medellin came in eighth place.

Gutierrez and Martinez are both state qualifiers.

VARSITY BOYS — In the Varsity Boys division, the Tribe's Angel Luna was the first across the finish line, followed by teammates Marco Hernandez (second) and Kevin Nava (third).

Tony Servin placed ninth for Jacksonville.

JV Girls — Jantezy Garcia came in 5th place in the JV Girls segment.

NOTE: The JV boys' results was not available.