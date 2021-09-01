Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Relatable Tweet Sparks Lively Thread on the Joys of Parenting

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It doesn't matter which era, country, or parallel universe you're from—raising kids is always hard. But throw a global pandemic into the mix and parenting sounds damn near impossible to someone like me who hasn't yet been blessed with the miracle of children. Twitter has always been a place for strangers to vent to each other about all the little relatable problems we humans have to deal with on a daily basis, and parenting in the midst of a plague is definitely a biggie. @thetzechun recently took to Twitter to share a slice of dad life in 2021. 'Muted myself on Zoom today because my toddler shouted "CHANGE MY DIAPER OR I'll KILL YOU"' he tweeted. The tweet soon amassed over 100,000 likes and thousands of replies. Turns out, a lot of people know the challenge of juggling toddlers and Zoom meetings intimately well. The tweet's thread is a hilarious chronicle of anecdotes and relatable parenting quips that we've collected some of the best snippets from.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Morrow
Person
Roger Craig Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Thetzechun#Codefortweets#Natas#Rogercraigsmith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They noticed her differences, but it never mattered. They cheer her on, my fears silenced.’: Mom rejoices after finding ‘safe space’ for daughter with Down syndrome

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My daughter Francesca was born on a blustery February night six years ago. When she was placed in my arms, I looked down into her eyes. They were alert and startlingly beautiful – the shape was so unique and the streaks of light within their deep blue was kaleidoscopic. They literally took my breath away. I knew in that instant my baby had Down syndrome.
Relationship Advicethenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Marry Someone Rich

Finding love in BitLife can either be very wholesome and romantic, or it can go south very quickly. For the latest weekend BitLife challenge, the Tanya Bregar challenge, one of the tasks is to marry someone rich. You can certainly marry for love, but also get a financial boost as a bonus! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to marry someone rich in BitLife.
WorkoutsPleated-Jeans.com

Woman’s One-Star Review Of Gym Sparks Hilarious Thread (25 Tweets)

Few things are as entertaining as a one-star Google review. This viral review involves mediums, dark energy, and a receptionist named Monica. Let me explain. Meet Lily, a self-described “medium,” left a one-star review at her local gym. At first, it seems like she had a seemingly pleasant experience at the gym, explaining in her review that the instructors were great and the facility was clean. But things take a turn as she says she was assaulted by dark energy upon entering the studio.
Computershackaday.com

Sparkpad Sparks Joy For Streamers

The best streamers keep their audience constantly engaged. They might be making quips and doing the funny voices that everyone expects them to do, but they’re also busy reading chat messages aloud and responding, managing different scenes and transitions, and so on. Many streamers use a type of macro keyboard called a stream deck to greatly improve the experience of juggling all those broadcasting balls.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Dad Goes Viral Sharing Hilarious Glimpses Into Life With His Toddler Triplets

Being a parent is filled with incomparably thrilling and heartwarming moments, but that doesn’t make it any less exhausting. Parenting a kid of any age is a lot, with every single day bringing a laundry list of new challenges. But for one dad named Austin, the exhaustion that accompanies raising one kid seems like a faraway fantasy. Austin is a father of six, including (brace yourself) triplet toddlers.
RecipesNew York Post

Marie Kondo shares 18 life-changing gifts that spark joy

Marie Kondo’s signature phrase is deceptively simple: “Discard anything that doesn’t spark joy.”. The Japanese host of the aptly titled new series “Sparking Joy,” premiering Tuesday on Netflix, has inspired millions around the globe to refocus their lives, starting with organizing their homes — but now she’s digging deeper. “True...
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
InternetCosmopolitan

The Queen just posted a rare personal message to Instagram

We love that the Royal Family now have a strong presence on social media, but we also know that they have a team of helpers in place when it comes to deciding the content they share with the general public – which is why it's always exciting when a family member signs off a post personally.
RelationshipsSlate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: Sister of Bridezilla

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Thanks for being a good colleague and husband and filling in today. So what would you tell this letter writer?. Joel Anderson: It seems as if it’d be easy to simply insist that you can’t go and that your sister did this to herself with her selfishness and obliviousness to everyone else’s situation. Adding that she’s making your life unpleasant and inconvenient might help here, but probably won’t down the line.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy