Relatable Tweet Sparks Lively Thread on the Joys of Parenting
It doesn't matter which era, country, or parallel universe you're from—raising kids is always hard. But throw a global pandemic into the mix and parenting sounds damn near impossible to someone like me who hasn't yet been blessed with the miracle of children. Twitter has always been a place for strangers to vent to each other about all the little relatable problems we humans have to deal with on a daily basis, and parenting in the midst of a plague is definitely a biggie. @thetzechun recently took to Twitter to share a slice of dad life in 2021. 'Muted myself on Zoom today because my toddler shouted "CHANGE MY DIAPER OR I'll KILL YOU"' he tweeted. The tweet soon amassed over 100,000 likes and thousands of replies. Turns out, a lot of people know the challenge of juggling toddlers and Zoom meetings intimately well. The tweet's thread is a hilarious chronicle of anecdotes and relatable parenting quips that we've collected some of the best snippets from.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0