Britney Spears’ lawyer demands Jamie remove himself as conservator immediately: Trying to hold her ‘hostage’

After a protracted legal battle, Jamie Spears filed a petition on Tuesday to formally bring his daughter Britney Spears’s conservatorship to a close. This is a huge win for the pop star, who has expressed her desire for the arrangement to end and repeatedly asked for her father to be removed from his court-appointed position managing her estate. And according to her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, this is only the beginning of a larger investigation into how his client’s finances have been managed by her father over the last 13 years.