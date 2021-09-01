CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ lawyer demands Jamie remove himself as conservator immediately: Trying to hold her ‘hostage’

By Julius Young
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Britney Spears says her father, Jamie P. Spears, is attempting to extort her as he prepares to exit the conservatorship he’s helmed for 13 years, according to her attorney. Court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday claim Jamie has already accepted the fact his time as pseudo-CEO of Spears’ life is coming to an end – and thus, he should simply bow out right now instead of dragging out the inevitable.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Conservator#Court#Tri Star#Ap Photo#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Update: Her Lawyer Takes Big Swing at Her Dad Jamie in Court Filing

Britney Spears' conservatorship case continues to play out in court. As for the latest on this case, The Hollywood Reporter shared on Tuesday that Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is seeking for the singer's father, Jamie Spears, to remove himself as the conservator of her estate immediately. This update comes weeks after Jamie shared in a court filing that he would be willing to step down as his daughter's conservator at some point.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend seeing the “Toxic” singer mark a milestone linked to them.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

How Much Is Britney Spears Worth?

Britney Spears is one of the most recognizable stars in America. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has been a mainstay in pop culture since 1998, but dips in her career — paired with more than a decade under a conservatorship — has prompted questions about the Princess of Pop’s net worth.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Britney Spears alleges her father is demanding $2 million before he steps down as conservator

Britney Spears' father agreed last month to step down from her conservatorship. But the pop star is now accusing him of trying to extort money from her before he leaves. Spears' attorneys said in a court filing that her father, Jamie Spears, is seeking about $2 million as a condition of stepping aside as conservator of her estate, which they described as a "quid pro quo," Page Six reports.
CelebritiesMic

Jamie Spears has finally resigned as Britney's conservator

After controlling the minutiae of his adult daughter's life and finances for 13 years, Jamie Spears finally relinquished his role in the conservatorship that governs Britney Spears' life. The pop star isn't technically free of her guardianship yet. But her father's resignation is a huge win for Spears and her legal team, who've been lobbying to end the restrictive arrangement that's been in place since 2008.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Is Trying To Extort Her, But She Knows Who She Is

The uncomfortable legal battle being waged between pop icon Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, has taken yet another turn. Fans around the globe have been tuned into the singer’s efforts to free herself from a conservatorship, which gives her father the legal rights to control Britney’s personal, economic, and legal decision-making. Spears has existed under this conservatorship for 13 years, triggering the recent fan campaigns to “Free Britney.” Now, Spears is filing more legal paperwork against her father, this time claiming extortion.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spears Asks to End Her Conservatorship as He Shares Reason Behind His Decision

After more than one decade, Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, asked a judge to terminate her conservatorship and gave the reason behind his decision. Britney Spears and her fans have been on a free Britney campaign as they fight for her father, Jamie Spears, to end her conservatorship, a position that puts him in control of her career and life decisions.
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Accuses Jamie Spears of Extortion

Even though Britney Spears’ father James Spears announced a few weeks ago he was willing to step down as Britney’s conservator, the legal drama isn’t over. Yesterday, the pop stars new lawyer Mathew A. Rosengart filed a new claim against her father. In the claim the lawyer alleges James was trying to “extort” $2 million to step down from the conservatorship, according to Rolling Stone.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Jamie Spears Has “Effectively Surrendered,” Says Britney Spears’s Lawyer

After a protracted legal battle, Jamie Spears filed a petition on Tuesday to formally bring his daughter Britney Spears’s conservatorship to a close. This is a huge win for the pop star, who has expressed her desire for the arrangement to end and repeatedly asked for her father to be removed from his court-appointed position managing her estate. And according to her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, this is only the beginning of a larger investigation into how his client’s finances have been managed by her father over the last 13 years.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears' Attorney Blasts Jamie's "Shameful Attempt" to Redeem Himself in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' lawyer is firing back at her father Jamie Spears' latest court filing. In paperwork filed on Monday, Aug. 30 and obtained by E! News, the pop star's team submitted a supplemental petition to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, a role he has held since 2008. According to the paperwork, Britney's team claims that Jamie's filing from Aug. 12 included a request for approximately $2 million to step back, which, according to the singer's team, includes "attorneys' fees he has incurred" and "a substantial payment from Ms. Spears' Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Jamie Is Attempting to Extort $2 Million to Step Down as Conservator

Britney Spears' lawyer claims the singer's father, Jamie Spears, is attempting to extort millions to step down as conservator of her estate. In new documents obtained by ET, attorney Mathew Rosengart alleges that Jamie is seeking $2 million in payments. Included in the sum are $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to Britney's former management company and additional payments to Jamie himself. ET has reached out to Jamie's attorney for comment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy