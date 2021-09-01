Britney Spears’ lawyer demands Jamie remove himself as conservator immediately: Trying to hold her ‘hostage’
Britney Spears says her father, Jamie P. Spears, is attempting to extort her as he prepares to exit the conservatorship he’s helmed for 13 years, according to her attorney. Court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday claim Jamie has already accepted the fact his time as pseudo-CEO of Spears’ life is coming to an end – and thus, he should simply bow out right now instead of dragging out the inevitable.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0