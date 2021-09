Let it be said that three and a half minutes was just the right length for a “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” video — and all it took for Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate to launch one of the internet’s unlikeliest viral phenoms back in 2010. Picture books and additional shorts soon followed, allowing the duo to cash in on some of that success. But they didn’t “sell out”, preserving the original charm of their creation every step of the way, which is why their new 90-minute feature — a comedic mock documentary about Marcel that treats the character and his concerns in all sincerity — never wears out its welcome.