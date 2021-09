Teresa Giudice puckered up for the camera with BF Luis Ruelas by her side on the ‘RHONJ’ cast trip in Nashville!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast headed down south to Nashville for their cast trip this week with their men by their side! Teresa Giudice, 49, and boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, have been living it up and seemed to enjoy their final night in town. The brunette beauty looked hotter than ever in all of her photos, but most noticeably in her latest pic were those plump lips as she posed next to her man in a black cowboy hat which had gold charms all over.