Real estate website Realtor.com has named Denville, New Jersey as the best family friendly suburb in the country. To compile the rankings, Realtor.com looked at the eleven largest cities in the country and all the surrounding suburbs that had at least 10,000 residents. They took into account the percentage of children living in each city, school rankings, and family-friendly businesses (including day care centers). To make sure these were places parents would want to live, too, there had to be plenty of restaurants, bars, and things to do, as well as a reasonable commute (most are under 40 minutes) for when they do have to go to the office.