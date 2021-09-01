September 2021 PlayStation Plus Free Games are Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator Hunting Grounds
There were many rumors flying around over the last couple of weeks speculating over the three games to be included in PlayStation Plus this month. Sony has now confirmed that at least one of the rumors was correct. The three September 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PlayStation 5, and Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4. These new games go live on Tuesday September 7.www.playstationlifestyle.net
