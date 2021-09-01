Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

September 2021 PlayStation Plus Free Games are Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator Hunting Grounds

PlayStation LifeStyle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were many rumors flying around over the last couple of weeks speculating over the three games to be included in PlayStation Plus this month. Sony has now confirmed that at least one of the rumors was correct. The three September 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PlayStation 5, and Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4. These new games go live on Tuesday September 7.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Blog#Predator#Birthday Party#Plasma Caster#Combistick#Ps Plus#Hunters Arena#Tennis World Tour 2#Playstation Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Potentially Reveals First Free Game for October

A recent leak related to an upcoming PlayStation game could be teasing one of the first free games that we might be receiving on PlayStation Plus in the month of October. Although there's no guaranteed way to know if this leaked game will actually be part of PS Plus in the coming month, the title in question does seem to be releasing on the same day that the new free titles should be coming to the subscription service.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games Leak Now Looks Unlikely

This morning, a prominent industry insider relayed word of one of the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021, however, it looks like the leak is inaccurate. The leak came the way of Nick Baker over on Twitter. In the past, Baker has accurately leaked free PlayStation Plus games, giving his PlayStation Plus leaks, in particular, a lot of weight. That said, he did note at that time he wasn't 100 percent sure in the validity of the information, and it turns out his skepticism was well warranted, or at least it seems like it is after Opening Night Live.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Free Play Days – The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and I Am Bread

Begin an epic adventure, take part in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists, or experience life as your favorite carbohydrate. Hood: Outlaws and Legends and I Am Bread are both available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from Thursday, August 19 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is available now for an extended period from Tuesday June 17 at 7:00 a.m. PDT until Monday, August 30 at 7:00 a.m. PDT.
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video GamesGamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.
Video GamesComicBook

Epic Games Store's Latest Free Games Are Now Live

Thursday is here once again, and for Epic Games Store users that means new free games! This week, users can get two freebies: Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee! These games normally retail for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively, but both are free right now through August 26th. The games must only be claimed by that date; once the player has done so, the game will remain a permanent part of the user's library on the service. Basically, that means there's no need to rush to complete them, and no reason that users shouldn't claim them and give them a try at their leisure!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Automachef will be free next week on the Epic Games Store

Fortnite might be getting sus with a new game mode “heavily inspired” by Among Us, but that can’t stop Epic Games’ weekly streak of free games. The Epic Games Store releases a free game or two every week, and we’re getting the resource management game Automachef this time. You’ll “enginner tomorrow’s kitchen” through designing and programming machinery.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This PlayStation Glitch Gave Away A Ton Of Free Games

For some lucky gamers, a glitch in the PlayStation Store briefly gave PS4 players full versions of some games after downloading the demo. First discovered by a user on ResetEra, a bug in the store allowed some PS4 owners to access games in the PS Plus Collection, a selection of PS4 games given exclusively to PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Some gamers were excited to exploit this bug in response to Sony turning its back on its biggest fans by making the PS Plus Collection a PS5 exclusive.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Tales of Arise demo is now live for PlayStation and Xbox

Tales of Arise, the first new game in the series for half a decade, now has a demo and you can get it from the PlayStation and Xbox store fronts. Players will be able to pick their favourite character and explore Elde Menancia, one of the regions of the game. If you do play the demo you will get the ‘Vacation Hootle’ as a bonus if you purchase the full game. I have no idea what a ‘Vacation Hootle’ is.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Arrives November, Special Edition Owners Get Free Creation Club Content Including Survival Mode

Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

AWAY: The Survival Series launches on PlayStation and PC September 28

In this survival adventure set distant future where nature has taken back the Earth from humans, you’re playing the role of a sugar glider. You’ll embark on a quest to get you and your family across the world to safety. Forests, chasms and other creatures will stand in your way, all across a living, breathing world.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic’s GTA V giveaway brought seven million new players to its store

Epic Games has been giving away free PC games on its storefront for a good long while now. Few, however, have brought the Epic Games Store to its knees like GTA V did when it was the freebie of the moment, with the store being knocked out for eight hours. We now have a sense of scale regarding how many people came to the Epic Games Store for that free pick up, with some recent court documents putting the number at seven million new players.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Claim these free PC games before August is over, including Battlefield V

Download this: Many platforms have different free offerings that rotate from time to time. Others have free finds buried in their store pages with little to no promotion. We've done the search for you to bring you some digital goodies to play with. There's AAA shooters, point-and-click games from the 90's, and even a silly indie game where you throw hot dogs at wasps. Free games abound! Check out these offers before they expire for some excellent entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy