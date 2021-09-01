People on the Move

Patriot Bank is pleased to announce that Keith Barger has been promoted to Vice-Chairman and named as the CEO for Patriot Bank Mortgage. He was also added as a member to the Board of Directors. Keith was part of the founding management team that help start Patriot Bank, including Patriot Bank Mortgage in 2001. He has been working in the banking and mortgage industry since 1992. Keith graduated from Union University and holds an MBA from Belhaven University. He also currently serves as Treasurer for the Millington Industrial Development Board. Keith and his wife, Michelle, live in Lakeland,TN and have three daughters.