Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Motorists may have seen extra law enforcement on area roads Friday evening as the agencies teamed up for a patrol campaign for motorists. According to a news release from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement agencies had the 'Dying to get home' campaign, led by the sheriffs in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Extra enforcement was on area roads Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in an effort to prevent a tragic end to summer fun.