If you’re a fantasy football player who believes in Zero RB or any similar strategy, then you could find yourself looking to Melvin Gordon or Damien Harris as your top running back. Both players are being drafted in the territories traditionally known as RB3, RB4, or Flex. Gordon’s average draft position (ADP) on Sleeper places him as the RB29. Harris, meanwhile, is even lower at RB34 in PPR leagues. Which player should you value higher, and who should you draft? We look at the case for both fantasy football RBs.