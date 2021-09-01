UK-based banking firm Standard Chartered joins Global Digital Finance patron board

In an unexpected turn of events, Switzerland’s Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) has announced it shut down its cryptoasset-focused project in a bid to focus on other sectors set out in its strategy for the years 2022 to 2025. BKB has also decided to close its fintech subsidiary Keen Innovation which has developed digital asset-focused solutions for the bank and its countrywide retail banking offshoot Bank Cler.