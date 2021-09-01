Development Camp: Final Day Takeaways
The Flyers wrapped up their 2021 Development Camp on Wednesday with a half-rink 3-on-3 scrimmage in the afternoon. Surgery-rehabbing players were held out from the 3-on-3, including Tanner Laczynski, Elliot Desnoyers and the recently operated-on Zayde Wisdom. Wade Allison, who was held out of group sessions for a couple days for an undisclosed issue, also did not participate in the 3-on-3, along with the unavailable Matthew Strome (injured on the first day of camp) and Maksim Sushko.www.nhl.com
