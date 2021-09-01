Solomon Creek swells, causing voluntary evacuations, road closures

View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader
Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.https://www.timesleader.com
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Heslop Road residents in Rice Township warned about bridge ahead of storm
A Luzerne County-owned bridge in Rice Township was severely damaged in last week’s heavy rain and must be repaired because it is on the
Laurel Run, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Laurel Run wall reconstruction a priority for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — Further collapse of a stone wall into the creek bed of Laurel Run behind a Mitchell Street house made rebuilding it a priority for Mayor George Brown. Along with city officials Tuesday afternoon Brown revisited the backyard of Kevin and Donna Keyes in Parsons to survey the damage initially caused by the heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1.
Wilkes-barre, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Flash Flood Watch this afternoon into Thursday morning
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A week after a record 5.09 inches of rain fell at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport causing flash flooding in areas, the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a flash flood watch beginning 2 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS has forecasted...
Pittston, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Our View: Pittston, West Pittston show admirable spirit
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Monday’s edition featured a tale of two towns — or more exactly tales of a city and borough . While they may not be related, the stories certainly shared a single spirit: Taking innovative avenues to revitalize a municipality. The Monday...
Susquehanna, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Potassium iodide tablets available to residents within 10 miles of Susquehanna nuke plant
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide free potassium iodide tablets to state residents living within 10 miles of any of the state’s four nuclear power plants. In Luzerne County, residents within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in...
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Short Hanover Area Zoom meeting marred by sound problems
HANOVER TWP. — With COVID-19 surging in Luzerne County the Hanover Area School board opted to return to holding Tuesday’s monthly meeting via Zoom, but several people commented in messages and verbally about the board comments being difficult to hear. The meeting itself included votes on a string of relatively...
Wilkes-barre, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown updates Council on anniversary plans and storm damage
WILKES-BARRE — To make the city’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebration a true Oktoberfest, Mayor George Brown wants to have beer available for the event. At City Council’s work session Tuesday night, Brown previewed the resolution asking for the temporary suspension of the ordinance prohibiting the open consumption of alcoholic beverages so people can buy and drink beer on Public Square for the Oct. 2 party.
