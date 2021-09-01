Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

Solomon Creek swells, causing voluntary evacuations, road closures

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 7 days ago
Debris at the Sans Souci Parkway Bridge over Solomon Creek on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

HANOVER TWP. — Heavy rain at rates of more than one inch per hour caused Solomon Creek to rise from one-foot Tuesday afternoon to near 8-feet 24 hours later, causing concerns in Ashley, Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre. The rapid rise of the creek caused Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown to issue voluntary evacuation orders for residents on several streets in South Wilkes-Barre, which were made mandatory for some later in the evening. The creek also flooded the heavily traveled Sans Souci Parkway from the Crossroads Shopping Center to West Saint Marys Road, closing that stretch including Fellows Avenue near the former Air Products facility. Approximately four feet of water flooded the closed stretch of Sans Souci Parkway. Motorists were forced to turn around or were directed onto West Saint Marys Road. Ashley volunteer firefighters and street department repeatedly checked Solomon Creek as it flows near the Carey’s Patch, a residential neighborhood, and Ashley Street near what is known as the lower S-Turns throughout the day. By 5 p.m., the creek began flooding Ashley Street that was closed to traffic in Ashley at West Cemetery Street and in Hanover Township at Liberty Hills. The flooding Solomon Creek and heavy rain resulted in the normally dry Sugar Notch Run to cause problems for several homes on Frederick, Sively and Preston streets in Carey’s Patch. Due to the threat of flash flooding, the Hanover Area School District dismissed early with the high school being let out at 1 p.m., followed by the students at Memorial, Lee Park and Hanover Green elementary schools. Nanticoke Creek flooded parts of Clarks Cross Road and later flooded sections of Dundee Road near the tunnel in Hanover Township.

