KPD Captain Files Lawsuit Against Police Chief Over Discrimination Claims

By Dillon Thomas and Michael Abeyta LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Disturbing video of a Loveland police officer shooting and killing a family dog is now at the center of a civil lawsuit filed in Larimer County District Court. The lawsuit accuses Officer Matthew Grashorn of violating Wendy Love and Jay Hamm’s civil rights by “recklessly killing” their 14-month-old puppy, “Herkimer.” The shooting, which took place on June 29, 2019, happened in a vacant lot in Loveland. Love and Hamm, who own a firewood delivery business, had stopped in the lot with their three dogs. The lawsuit claimed Grashorn was investigating the couple...