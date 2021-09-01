KPD Captain Files Lawsuit Against Police Chief Over Discrimination Claims
A Kauaʻi police captain is suing the police chief over claims he was denied a promotion because of his race. According to the lawsuit, filed in District Court on Aug. 27, 2021, Capt. Paul Applegate, who is of Japanese descent, met with Chief Todd Raybuck on July 29, 2020, to discuss the selection process after being denied the assistant chief position over the Administrative and Technical Bureau.kauainownews.com
Comments / 0