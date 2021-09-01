First year of Yachats swallow nesting boxes project gets “encouraging” results despite hot weather’s toll on young ones
Two types of swallows enjoyed more housing options in Yachats this year, thanks to the work of residents Jim Welch and Wally Orchard. In early spring, as part of project SWIFTY (Swallows In Flight To Yachats), the pair installed 54 new nesting boxes designed for use by tree and violet-green swallows. In addition to these, the local men report knowing of another 50 or so swallow boxes in town and in the Yachats River Valley.yachatsnews.com
