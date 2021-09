No, the New York Islanders have not officially announced any contract for Casey Cizikas, but details of the expected deal are starting to drip out. Earlier this month, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet heard that the Islanders had a six-year deal with Cizikas that would carry an average annual value of $2.5M. The insider was clear that he couldn’t confirm it though, something that has become par for the course in the Lou Lamoriello era.