Thousands of healthy pigs may be culled if the government does not step in and tackle labour shortages at Britain’s slaughterhouses and processing plants, meat producers have warned.The National Pig Association (NPA) estimated that around 70,000 pigs that should have already gone to slaughter remain on farms – with that number rapidly rising each week. Major meat processors have reduced the number of pigs they slaughter each week by about a quarter, the trade body said, due to a lack of staff.If the situation is not resolved within a few weeks, the NPA warned that it will result in “healthy pigs...