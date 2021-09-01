People on the Move

John Smith joined Patriot Bank in July as President, CEO, and member of the Board of Directors. John brings 35+ years of experience with a rich history of lending and community development. During his career, he has been responsible for banking functions associated with operations, compliance, and lending. He graduated from the Univ. of Memphis and holds multiple banking certifications including those from the ABA National Compliance School at the Univ. of Oklahoma, the TBA Southeastern School of Sales Leadership and the TBA Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt Univ., and the Louisiana State Univ. Graduate School of Banking of the South. John has served on various community boards affiliated with commerce and economic development in Oakland and Fayette County. Chairman Charles Ennis said, "We're confident that John's experience and perspective will further the success of Patriot as a leading community bank in West TN." John and his wife, Pam, reside in Mason, TN.