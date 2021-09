The silence has finally broken in Long Island as the New York Islanders have announced on Wednesday that they have signed four players to multi-year deals. It has been long rumoured that Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello had already signed multiple players to new deals and there was plenty of speculation around the always tight-lipped executive, suggesting that he had been withholding the details from other NHL GM's so as to not tip his hand and reveal his amount of remaining cap space.