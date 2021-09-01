No, thank YOU.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Had extra Popeyes chicken and muffins (family meal). Stopped at Wendy's parking lot at Lombard and I-5, where a family was sitting outside a beat-up minivan, with all their worldly possessions spread out on the ground. Offered my Popeyes, and a nervous looking woman suddenly gave me the sweetest, toothless smile and said, "Thank you! I love Popeyes!" No, my dear, thank YOU for your smile. Giving to others is ultimately a selfish act, because we gain much more than we give.