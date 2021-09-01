Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

No, thank YOU.

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Had extra Popeyes chicken and muffins (family meal). Stopped at Wendy's parking lot at Lombard and I-5, where a family was sitting outside a beat-up minivan, with all their worldly possessions spread out on the ground. Offered my Popeyes, and a nervous looking woman suddenly gave me the sweetest, toothless smile and said, "Thank you! I love Popeyes!" No, my dear, thank YOU for your smile. Giving to others is ultimately a selfish act, because we gain much more than we give.

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Portland Mercury#Popeyes#Wendy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy