PET Bull organization searches for new location after building sold

A local canine education and advocacy group has only about a month and a half to find a new location.

Toledo’s PET Bull Project has been notified that the building it leases at 2249 Tremainsville Rd. in West Toledo is being sold. The nonprofit has been given a deadline of Oct. 15 to vacate.

The group runs a number of dog-related educational programs, a small foster-based rescue, and services like low-cost grooming and training. One of its most critical programs is a weekly pet food bank serving about 600 families.

“That is our biggest worry,” Cindy Reinsel, director, said. “If we can’t find a place, how do we continue to serve those people?”

An inflamed real-estate market isn’t helping.

“We are a community service, so we don’t have a lot of income,” Mrs. Reinsel said. “What we’re finding is that the buildings that would be in our price range are in such bad shape, we wouldn’t be able to be up and running quick enough. Or they’re just out of our price range.”

The organization is planning to speak with the buyer of their current property to see if they can work out an agreement, but also scrambling to search property listings and formulate contingency plans.

“This is the worst time,” Stephanie Litle, board secretary and volunteer coordinator, added. “Everyone is pulling all their resources that might be in the real-estate market.”

Mrs. Reinsel said the group is seeking at least 3,000 square feet with a large room, ample parking, some outdoor green space, and easy accessibility for people with mobility concerns or those using public transportation. And, of course, dogs would have to be allowed in the building, although none will be housed there.

“The things that help us keep our doors open are really providing low-cost grooming and training, and we need the physical space and approval to do that,” Ms. Litle said, noting the pet food bank also requires space. “Sometimes we have pallets of food that come in at a time.”

The organization ideally would to stay in the West Toledo area and pay monthly rent below $1,000.

“It’s a tall order,” Ms. Litle said. “We’ve got a great group of people and we will figure it out.”

If PET Bull can’t find a new home in time, the options are limited. The group would likely have to reduce services while operating on a primarily mobile basis.

“The last, worst-case scenario is we have to put everything in storage,” Ms. Reinsel said.

Anyone with tips on possible properties for Toledo’s PET Bull Project is asked to contact Ms. Reinsel at director@toledospetbullproject.com or 419-704-2216.