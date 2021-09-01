Cancel
Floyd County, IN

Floyd County, New Albany council members discuss animal shelter budget

By MAKENNA HALL makenna.hall@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY — Members of the Floyd County Council and New Albany City Council met on Tuesday for a committee regarding the budget of the joint animal shelter. The meeting came after years of debate between the city and county on how much money is owed or not owed in terms of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter’s budget. The committee was composed of county council members Tony Toran, Connie Moon and Brad Striegel, and city council members Bob Caesar and David Aebersold.

