Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, NH

Local school districts to offer free meals through USDA program

ledgertranscript.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs local schools open amidst the pandemic for the second year in a row, the plan to offer free meals to students will continue in most districts. Through federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture, districts continue to have the ability to provide free breakfast and lunch to students throughout the upcoming school year, alleviating potential pressure on those families facing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

www.ledgertranscript.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, NH
City
Wilton, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Conval School Board Chair#Free And Reduced Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

PARIS — Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73. In a poignant tribute on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain called him the club's “glorious elder.”. “His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy