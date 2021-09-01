Local school districts to offer free meals through USDA program
As local schools open amidst the pandemic for the second year in a row, the plan to offer free meals to students will continue in most districts. Through federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture, districts continue to have the ability to provide free breakfast and lunch to students throughout the upcoming school year, alleviating potential pressure on those families facing economic hardship due to the pandemic.www.ledgertranscript.com
