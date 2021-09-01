Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Mills Administration Announces $146 Million for Long-Term Care Facilities & Hospitals to Support Workforce Recruitment and Retention Efforts

maine.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mills Administration announced today that it will distribute $146 million in State and Federal funding to Maine nursing facilities, residential care facilities, adult family care homes, and hospitals to support workforce recruitment and retention efforts as they grapple with workforce shortages driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding comes...

www.maine.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Long Term Care Facilities#Health Care#The Mills Administration#Coronavirus Relief Funds#Mainecare#General Fund Dollars#Cdc#The Provider Relief Fund#Federal And State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...
Public Healthlowerbuckstimes.com

State officials call for reauthorization of Title 32, which allows National Guard to aid long-term care facilities during COVID-19

The Wolf Administration, supported by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, urged the federal government to reauthorize Title 32 to allow Pennsylvania National Guard members to carry out missions that assist long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. “The Pennsylvania National Guard has been instrumental in...
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Governor Mills Announces All Maine Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated By October 1

In a Maine CDC briefing Thursday afternoon, Governor Janet Mills announced that all licensed health care workers in Maine must get vaccinated by October 1. The requirement comes from the Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC under existing law to require certain vaccinations of people who work in health care settings. Any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, emergency medical service organization or dental practice that is licensed by the State of Maine, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1. The only exemptions that are allowed are for medical reasons.
Public Healthstateofreform.com

Governor Abbott, DSHS announce deployment of 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals mitigate recent rise In COVID-19 cases

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas. This operation follows the Governor’s directive earlier this week that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. This first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.
Lewisburg, PAWOLF

Evangelical Community Hospital announces workforce COVID-19 vaccination Policy

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WOLF) — With surrounding counties experiencing substantial spread of COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predictive data suggesting the potential for another surge this fall, Evangelical Community Hospital is taking steps to ensure the Hospital remains as safe as possible for its employees and its patients.
Burwell, NESand Hills Express

Burwell Long Term Care Facility: “Mandate Missed The Mark.”

“Vaccinate or we will withhold funding,” was the message sent to long-term care facilities when President Joe Biden announced a potential mandate last week. Burwell Community Memorial Health Center (CMHC) Senior Administrator Tim Groshans spoke with KCNI/KBBN about the potential mandate and said a mandate was not the answer. “There’s...
Public Healthsandiegocountynews.com

Gov. Newsom takes action to support CA’s hospitals and schools amid Delta variant impacts

Sacramento, CA–With the faster-spreading Delta variant driving an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in California, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday signed an executive order to ensure the state’s health care facilities continue to have the staffing and resources needed to prevent potential strain on the state’s health care delivery system and to provide staffing flexibility for schools to ensure continuity of in-person instruction for all students.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

Long-term care facilities face nursing staff shortages

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' nursing shortage already has area hospitals in crisis mode. As Governor Greg Abbott calls on out-of-state nurses to fill in the gaps, local long-term care facilities and nursing homes are also trying to fill positions. One local community is getting creative to bring in new talent.
Public HealthMcKnight's

NJ sees more than 100 active COVID outbreaks in nursing homes

New Jersey health officials are “very concerned” after active COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes throughout the state exceeded 100 this week. Increasing coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities have been reported in several states over the last few weeks, including in Vermont, North Carolina, Texas and Colorado, thanks at least in part to the delta variant.
Kansas Stateksal.com

Tracking Healthcare Personnel in Long-Term Care Facilities Vaccinations

The State of Kansas has created an online dashboard that makes it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities in anticipation of the federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes. According...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Crisis teams' sent to hard-hit COVID hospitals in Oregon

Oregon will deploy "crisis teams" of hundreds of nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and nursing assistants to regions of the state hardest hit by a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that have stretched hospitals to the limit, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday. The state has finalized a contract with a medical staffing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy