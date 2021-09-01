Mills Administration Announces $146 Million for Long-Term Care Facilities & Hospitals to Support Workforce Recruitment and Retention Efforts
The Mills Administration announced today that it will distribute $146 million in State and Federal funding to Maine nursing facilities, residential care facilities, adult family care homes, and hospitals to support workforce recruitment and retention efforts as they grapple with workforce shortages driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding comes...www.maine.gov
Comments / 0