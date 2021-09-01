Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois bicyclist killed in crash with pickup driver near Bemidji

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svysm_0bjtldeO00
Pixabay

A cyclist from Illinois was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a northwest Minnesota road last week.

Romel D. Baker from Bolingbrook, Illinois, was cycling in Eckles Township just northwest of Bemidji around 5:38 a.m. on Aug. 25, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The 26-year-old was on Cardinal Road NW, on an S-curve south of Blue Mayflower Rd NW in Eckles Township, when he was struck by a pickup.

The sheriff's office said Baker was apparently dressed in "all dark clothing" and riding in the center/center-right portion of the southbound lane. He was struck by the pickup truck, driven 30-year-old Dwight Wendorff of Bemidji, which was also traveling southbound, the sheriff's office said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor with Wendorff, authorities added.

Baker died from his injuries and was transported directly to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and toxicology report. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with accident reconstruction.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Traffic
City
Beltrami, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Bemidji, MN
Accidents
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Blue Mayflower Rd Nw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Lanesboro, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

19-year-old Lanesboro man killed in rollover crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Saturday night. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office says the rollover crash happened on County Road 12 a mile east of Hwy. 52 at around 10 p.m. Responders arrived to find the driver, a Lanesboro man, unresponsive and lifesaving attempts...
Maplewood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Victims of deadly high-speed crash in Maplewood identified as boys

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, respectively, were killed when a driver fleeing deputies crashed in Maplewood on Friday. Their identities were confirmed by family members over the weekend. Marcos Paramo, 14, and Alyjah Thomas, 15, were found by first responders still in the vehicle that crashed into a yard. Both were critically injured and died from their injuries, while three others, including the driver, fled the crash scene on foot, authorities said.
Minneapolis, MNBring Me The News

2 children hospitalized after drowning at Lake Nokomis

Two children were pulled from Lake Nokomis after drowning Sunday in the Minneapolis lake, though their current conditions are unknown. According to Minneapolis Fire Department, the children, one 11 years old and the other either 12 or 13 years old, were "originally unconscious with no pulse" when they were "rescued" from the lake.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Chicago man charged with killing youth coach in Highway 169 shooting

A Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth is now formally charged with the crime. Jamal L. Smith, 33, was charged Friday evening in a Hennepin County court with second-degree murder, nearly two months after the incident — in which 56-year-old Jay Boughton died of a gunshot wound after what authorities called a "traffic altercation."
Maplewood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

2 dead, driver at large after fleeing police and crashing in Maplewood

Two of five people who were in a vehicle that fled police at high speeds on Friday were killed when the driver crashed in Maplewood. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Larpenteur Avenue near Chamber Street, after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver in the area of Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Watch: St. Paul officer dragged by truck while pursuing suspect

A "strange and dangerous" police pursuit was caught on camera in St. Paul, and authorities are now asking for help finding the suspect who was involved. It happened early Thursday afternoon on the 900 block of Arcade Street, just south of the Payne-Phalen area. According to a news release, officers were called there to investigate a report of a man "harassing and chasing a 14-year-old girl around the neighborhood."
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Student, 16, fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Minnesota

A school district and community are mourning the death of a teenager who was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding her skateboard Tuesday night. According to Wabasha Police Department, 16-year-old Arianna Simon was riding skateboard around 10 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck at the intersection of 5th Grant Boulevard and Maiden Avenue West. She was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Minnetonka, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Marine Corps. veteran dies 2 weeks after motorcycle crash on Minnetonka highway

A 35-year-old Marine Corps. veteran died two weeks after being thrown from his motorcyclist while on a highway exit ramp in Minnetonka. Daniel Darwin Hauser, of Monticello, was traveling northbound on I-494 around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, the Minnesota State Patrol said in its incident report. He attempted to take the ramp to Minnetonka Boulevard, but instead went off the roadway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy