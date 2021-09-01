Illinois bicyclist killed in crash with pickup driver near Bemidji

Pixabay

A cyclist from Illinois was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a northwest Minnesota road last week.

Romel D. Baker from Bolingbrook, Illinois, was cycling in Eckles Township just northwest of Bemidji around 5:38 a.m. on Aug. 25, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The 26-year-old was on Cardinal Road NW, on an S-curve south of Blue Mayflower Rd NW in Eckles Township, when he was struck by a pickup.

The sheriff's office said Baker was apparently dressed in "all dark clothing" and riding in the center/center-right portion of the southbound lane. He was struck by the pickup truck, driven 30-year-old Dwight Wendorff of Bemidji, which was also traveling southbound, the sheriff's office said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor with Wendorff, authorities added.

Baker died from his injuries and was transported directly to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and toxicology report. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with accident reconstruction.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.