Youngstown, OH

Taylor Marshall Joins Women's Lacrosse Program as Assistant Coach

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoungstown State women's lacrosse head coach Theresa Walton announced on Wednesday the hiring of Taylor Marshall to the women's lacrosse coaching staff. "We feel extremely fortunate that not only is our team growing, but our staff is as well," Walton said. "Taylor Marshall has worked with quality programs and coaches who have given great references on her behalf. We have been impressed with the outpouring of acknowledgement to Taylor's work ethic ability and passion for student-athlete success and are very excited to see what that means for our recruiting efforts and how that will impact our team to achieve our goals."

