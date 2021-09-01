Francestown to hold Labor Day festivities

For more than a century, the town of Francestown has been the go-to location in the region to celebrate Labor Day weekend. And after last year’s weekend-long festivities were canceled due to COVID-19, the 2021 installment, the 103rd overall, is coming back with a bang. The Francestown Improvement and Historical Society (FIHS) organizes the Labor Day festivities, and even with a few precautions set in place, most activities are scheduled to run close-to-normal.