Monterey Car Week’s annual auction returned with a real bang over the weekend. A 1995 McLaren F1 sold for a record-setting $20.47 million on Friday night at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auctions. The stunning gavel price makes the supercar the most expensive F1 of all time and also represents the highwater mark for a vehicle at auction this year. Despite the financial uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the classic car market has remained as strong as ever, according to CNBC. Eyes were on the F1 road car, which was seen as a barometer for the market overall and was...