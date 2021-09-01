Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Reconstitution defines the roles of p62, NBR1 and TAX1BP1 in ubiquitin condensate formation and autophagy initiation

By Eleonora Turco ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5266-4592
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe autophagic degradation of misfolded and ubiquitinated proteins is important for cellular homeostasis. In this process, which is governed by cargo receptors, ubiquitinated proteins are condensed into larger structures and subsequently become targets for the autophagy machinery. Here we employ in vitro reconstitution and cell biology to define the roles of the human cargo receptors p62/SQSTM1, NBR1 and TAX1BP1 in the selective autophagy of ubiquitinated substrates. We show that p62 is the major driver of ubiquitin condensate formation. NBR1 promotes condensate formation by equipping the p62-NBR1 heterooligomeric complex with a high-affinity UBA domain. Additionally, NBR1 recruits TAX1BP1 to the ubiquitin condensates formed by p62. While all three receptors interact with FIP200, TAX1BP1 is the main driver of FIP200 recruitment and thus the autophagic degradation of p62–ubiquitin condensates. In summary, our study defines the roles of all three receptors in the selective autophagy of ubiquitin condensates.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Reconstitution#Condensate#P62 Nbr1#Uba#De Novo#Autophagosome#Ndp52#Lc3 Gabarap#Autophagosomal#Lir#Nbr1 Colocalizes#Nbr1 Heterooligomeric#Tax1bp1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Comparative transcriptomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infected cell model systems reveals differential innate immune responses

The transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells that reflects the interplay between host and virus has provided valuable insights into mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease progression. In this study, we show that SARS-CoV-2 can establish a robust infection in HEK293T cells that overexpress human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) without triggering significant host immune response. Instead, endoplasmic reticulum stress and unfolded protein response-related pathways are predominantly activated. By comparing our data with published transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2 infection in other cell lines, we found that the expression level of hACE2 directly correlates with the viral load in infected cells but not with the scale of immune responses. Only cells that express high level of endogenous hACE2 exhibit an extensive immune attack even with a low viral load. Therefore, the infection route may be critical for the extent of the immune response, thus the severity of COVID-19 disease status.
ScienceNature.com

Psychological stress induced bladder overactivity in female mice is associated with enhanced afferent nerve activity

Psychological stress has been linked to the development and exacerbation of overactive bladder symptoms, as well as afferent sensitisation in other organ systems. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the effects of water avoidance stress on bladder afferent nerve activity in response to bladder filling and pharmaceutical stimulation with carbachol and ATP in mice. Adult female C57BL/6J mice were exposed to either water avoidance stress (WAS) for 1 h/day for 10 days or normal housing conditions. Voiding behaviour was measured before starting and 24-h after final stress exposure and then animals were euthanised to measure afferent nerve activity in association with bladder compliance, spontaneous phasic activity, contractile responses, as well as release of urothelial mediators. WAS caused increased urinary frequency without affecting urine production. The afferent nerve activity at low bladder pressures (4–7 mmHg), relevant to normal physiological filling, was significantly increased after stress. Both low and high threshold nerves demonstrated enhanced activity at physiological bladder pressures. Urothelial ATP and acetylcholine release and bladder compliance were unaffected by stress as was the detrusor response to ATP (1 mM) and carbachol (1 µM). WAS caused enhanced activity of individual afferent nerve fibres in response bladder distension. The enhanced activity was seen in both low and high threshold nerves suggesting that stressed animals may experience enhanced bladder filling sensations at lower bladder volumes as well as increased pain sensations, both potentially contributing to the increased urinary frequency seen after stress.
ScienceNature.com

The structural dynamics of macropinosome formation and PI3-kinase-mediated sealing revealed by lattice light sheet microscopy

Macropinosomes are formed by shaping actin-rich plasma membrane ruffles into large intracellular organelles in a phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)-coordinated manner. Here, we utilize lattice lightsheet microscopy and image visualization methods to map the three-dimensional structure and dynamics of macropinosome formation relative to PI3K activity. We show that multiple ruffling morphologies produce macropinosomes and that the majority form through collisions of adjacent PI3K-rich ruffles. By combining multiple volumetric representations of the plasma membrane structure and PI3K products, we show that PI3K activity begins early throughout the entire ruffle volume and continues to increase until peak activity concentrates at the base of the ruffle after the macropinosome closes. Additionally, areas of the plasma membrane rich in ruffling had increased PI3K activity and produced many macropinosomes of various sizes. Pharmacologic inhibition of PI3K activity had little effect on the rate and morphology of membrane ruffling, demonstrating that early production of 3′-phosphoinositides within ruffles plays a minor role in regulating their morphology. However, 3′-phosphoinositides are critical for the fusogenic activity that seals ruffles into macropinosomes. Taken together, these data indicate that local PI3K activity is amplified in ruffles and serves as a priming mechanism for closure and sealing of ruffles into macropinosomes.
ScienceNature.com

Looking for pathways related to COVID-19: confirmation of pathogenic mechanisms by SARS-CoV-2–host interactome

In the last months, many studies have clearly described several mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cell and tissue level, but the mechanisms of interaction between host and SARS-CoV-2, determining the grade of COVID-19 severity, are still unknown. We provide a network analysis on protein–protein interactions (PPI) between viral and host proteins to better identify host biological responses, induced by both whole proteome of SARS-CoV-2 and specific viral proteins. A host-virus interactome was inferred, applying an explorative algorithm (Random Walk with Restart, RWR) triggered by 28 proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The analysis of PPI allowed to estimate the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the host cell. Interactome built around one single viral protein allowed to define a different response, underlining as ORF8 and ORF3a modulated cardiovascular diseases and pro-inflammatory pathways, respectively. Finally, the network-based approach highlighted a possible direct action of ORF3a and NS7b to enhancing Bradykinin Storm. This network-based representation of SARS-CoV-2 infection could be a framework for pathogenic evaluation of specific clinical outcomes. We identified possible host responses induced by specific proteins of SARS-CoV-2, underlining the important role of specific viral accessory proteins in pathogenic phenotypes of severe COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

Metformin attenuates renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via upgrading autophagy in the early stage of diabetic nephropathy

This study aimed at comparing the effects of metformin on tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) in different stages of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in vivo and evaluating the mechanism in high glucose (HG)-treated renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) in vitro. Sprague–Dawley (SD) rats were used to establish a model of DN, and the changes of biochemical indicators and body weight were measured. The degree of renal fibrosis was quantified using histological analysis, immunohistochemistry, and immunoblot. The underlying relationship between autophagy and DN, and the cellular regulatory mechanism of metformin on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were investigated. Metformin markedly improved renal function and histological restoration of renal tissues, especially in the early stages of DN, with a significant increase in autophagy and a decrease in the expression of fibrotic biomarkers (fibronectin and collagen I) in renal tissue. Under hyperglycemic conditions, renal tubular epithelial cells inactivated p-AMPK and activated partial EMT. Metformin-induced AMPK significantly ameliorated renal autophagic function, inhibited the partial EMT of RTECs, and attenuated TIF, all of which effectively prevented or delayed the onset of DN. This evidence provides theoretical and experimental basis for the following research on the potential clinical application of metformin in the treatment of diabetic TIF.
ScienceNature.com

The power of imaging to understand extracellular vesicle biology in vivo

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are nano-sized lipid bilayer vesicles released by virtually every cell type. EVs have diverse biological activities, ranging from roles in development and homeostasis to cancer progression, which has spurred the development of EVs as disease biomarkers and drug nanovehicles. Owing to the small size of EVs, however, most studies have relied on isolation and biochemical analysis of bulk EVs separated from biofluids. Although informative, these approaches do not capture the dynamics of EV release, biodistribution, and other contributions to pathophysiology. Recent advances in live and high-resolution microscopy techniques, combined with innovative EV labeling strategies and reporter systems, provide new tools to study EVs in vivo in their physiological environment and at the single-vesicle level. Here we critically review the latest advances and challenges in EV imaging, and identify urgent, outstanding questions in our quest to unravel EV biology and therapeutic applications.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

Nearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.
ScienceNature.com

Ubiquitin protein helps cells to recover from stress

In stressed cells, proteins and RNA molecules cluster together to form stress granules. It emerges that the small protein modifier ubiquitin is needed to disassemble stress granules in recovering cells. Titus Franzmann 0 &. Titus Franzmann. Titus Franzmann is at the Biotechnology Center, Center for Molecular and Cellular Bioengineering, Technische...
CancerNature.com

Toll-like receptor 4 is a master regulator for colorectal cancer growth under high-fat diet by programming cancer metabolism

Although high-fat diet (HFD) has been implicated in the development of colorectal cancer (CRC), the critical signaling molecule that mediates the cancer growth is not well-defined. Identifying the master regulator that controls CRC growth under HFD can facilitate the development of effective therapeutics for the cancer treatment. In this study, the global lipidomics and RNA sequencing data show that, in the tumor tissues of CRC-bearing mouse models, HFD not only increases tumor weight, but also the palmitic acid level and TLR4 expression, which are reduced when HFD is replaced by control diet. These concomitant changes suggest the roles of palmitic acid and TLR4 in CRC growth. Subsequent studies show that palmitic acid regulates TLR4 expression in PU.1-dependent manner. Knockdown of PU.1 or mutations of PU.1-binding site on TLR4 promoter abolish the palmitic acid-increased TLR4 expression. The role of palmitic acid/PU.1/TLR4 axis in CRC growth is further examined in cell model and animal models that are fed either HFD or palmitic acid-rich diet. More importantly, iTRAQ proteomics data show that knockdown of TLR4 changes the metabolic enzyme profiles in the tumor tissues, which completely abolish the HFD-enhanced ATP production and cancer growth. Our data clearly demonstrate that TLR4 is a master regulator for CRC growth under HFD by programming cancer metabolism.
ScienceNature.com

DNA methylation affects photoperiodic tuberization in potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) by mediating the expression of genes related to the photoperiod and GA pathways

Overcoming short-day-dependent tuberization to adapt to long-day conditions is critical for the widespread geographical success of potato. The genetic pathways of photoperiodic tuberization are similar to those of photoperiodic flowering. DNA methylation plays an important role in photoperiodic flowering. However, little is known about how DNA methylation affects photoperiodic tuberization in potato. Here, we verified the effect of a DNA methylation inhibitor on photoperiodic tuberization and compared the DNA methylation levels and differentially methylated genes (DMGs) in the photoperiodic tuberization process between photoperiod-sensitive and photoperiod-insensitive genotypes, aiming to dissect the role of DNA methylation in the photoperiodic tuberization of potato. We found that a DNA methylation inhibitor could promote tuber initiation in strict short-day genotypes. Whole-genome DNA methylation sequencing showed that the photoperiod-sensitive and photoperiod-insensitive genotypes had distinct DNA methylation modes in which few differentially methylated genes were shared. Transcriptome analysis confirmed that the DNA methylation inhibitor regulated the expression of the key genes involved in the photoperiod and GA pathways to promote tuber initiation in the photoperiod-sensitive genotype. Comparison of the DNA methylation levels and transcriptome levels identified 52 candidate genes regulated by DNA methylation that were predicted to be involved in photoperiodic tuberization. Our findings provide a new perspective for understanding the relationship between photoperiod-dependent and GA-regulated tuberization. Uncovering the epigenomic signatures of these pathways will greatly enhance potato breeding for adaptation to a wide range of environments.
CancerNature.com

The retinoid X receptor α modulator K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in a rat model of osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA), a most common and highly prevalent joint disease, is closely associated with dysregulated expression and modification of RXRα. However, the role of RXRα in the pathophysiology of OA remains unknown. The present study aimed to investigate whether RXRα modulator, such as K-80003 can treat OA. Experimental OA was induced by intra-articular injection of monosodium iodoacetate (MIA) in the knee joint of rats. Articular cartilage degeneration was assessed using Safranin-O and fast green staining. Synovial inflammation was measured using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Expressions of MMP-13, ADAMTS-4 and ERα in joints were analyzed by immunofluorescence staining. Western blot, RT-PCR and co-Immunoprecipitation (co-IP) were used to assess the effects of K-80003 on RXRα-ERα interaction. Retinoid X receptor α (RXRα) modulator K‐80003 prevented the degeneration of articular cartilage, reduced synovial inflammation, and alleviated osteoarthritic pain in rats. Furthermore, K-80003 markedly inhibited IL-1β‐induced p65 nuclear translocation and IκBα degradation, and down-regulate the expression of HIF-2α, proteinases (MMP9, MMP13, ADAMTS-4) and pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6 and TNFα) in primary chondrocytes. Additionally, knockdown of ERα with siRNA blocked these effects of K-80003 in chondrocytes. In conclusion, RXRα modulators K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in OA, suggesting that targeting RXRα‐ERα interaction by RXRα modulators might be a novel therapeutic approach for OA treatment.
ScienceNature.com

The GLP-1 receptor agonist, liraglutide, fails to slow disease progression in SOD1 and TDP-43 transgenic mouse models of ALS

GLP-1 receptor agonists used for the treatment of diabetes, have shown some neuroprotective effects in cellular and animal models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). There are currently few studies investigating GLP-1 receptor agonists in the treatment of ALS, where these neuroprotective effects may be beneficial. Here we investigate the effects of liraglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, in two well characterised transgenic mouse models of ALS (SOD1G93A and TDP-43Q331K) to determine if liraglutide could be a potential treatment in ALS patients. Doses of liraglutide previously shown to have efficacy in AD and PD mouse models were used. Behavioural testing was carried out to ascertain the effect of liraglutide on disease progression. Immunohistochemical analysis of tissue was used to determine any neuroprotective effects on the CNS. We found that liraglutide dosed animals showed no significant differences in disease progression when compared to vehicle dosed animals in either the SOD1G93A or TDP-43Q331K mouse models of ALS. We also observed no changes in motor neuron counts or glial activation in lumbar spinal cords of liraglutide treated mice compared to vehicle dosed mice. Overall, we found no evidence to support clinical evaluation of liraglutide as a potential candidate for the treatment of ALS.
CancerNature.com

Long noncoding RNA LINC00261 upregulates ITIH5 to impair tumorigenic ability of pancreatic cancer stem cells

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are implicated tumor development in a range of different cancers, including pancreatic cancer (PC). Cancer stem cells (CSCs), a drug-resistant cancer cell subset, drive tumor progression in PC. In this work, we aimed to investigate the mechanism by which lncRNA LINC00261 affects the biological functions of CSCs during the progression of PC. Microarray analysis of differentially expressed genes and lncRNAs suggested that LINC00261 is downregulated in PC. Both LINC00261 and ITIH5 were confirmed to be downregulated in PC cells and PC stem cells. Gain-of-function and loss-of-function investigations were performed to analyze their effects on cell proliferation, drug resistance, cell cycle distribution, self-renewal, invasion, and ultimately overall tumorigenicity. These experiments revealed that the expression of stem cell markers was reduced, and cell proliferation, self-renewal ability, cell invasion, drug resistance, and tumorigenicity were all suppressed by upregulation of LINC00261 or ITIH5. The results of dual-luciferase reporter gene, ChIP, and RIP assays indicated that LINC00261 binds directly to GATA6, increasing its activity at the ITIH5 promoter. The presence of LINC00261 and GATA6 inhibited the self-renewal and tumorigenesis of PC stem cells, while silence of ITIH5 rescued those functions. Collectively, this study identifies the tumor suppressive activity of LINC00261 in PC, showing that this lncRNA limits the functions of PC stem through an ITIH5/GATA6 regulatory pathway.
ScienceNature.com

The basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor TabHLH1 increases chlorogenic acid and luteolin biosynthesis in Taraxacum antungense Kitag

Polyphenols are the main active components of the anti-inflammatory compounds in dandelion, and chlorogenic acid (CGA) is one of the primary polyphenols. However, the molecular mechanism underlying the transcriptional regulation of CGA biosynthesis remains unclear. Hydroxycinnamoyl-CoA:quinate hydroxycinnamoyl transferase (HQT2) is the last rate-limiting enzyme in chlorogenic acid biosynthesis in Taraxacum antungense. Therefore, using the TaHQT2 gene promoter as a probe, a yeast one-hybrid library was performed, and a basic helix-loop-helix (bHLH) transcription factor, TabHLH1, was identified that shared substantial homology with Gynura bicolor DC bHLH1. The TabHLH1 transcript was highly induced by salt stress, and the TabHLH1 protein was localized in the nucleus. CGA and luteolin concentrations in TabHLH1-overexpression transgenic lines were significantly higher than those in the wild type, while CGA and luteolin concentrations in TabHLH1-RNA interference (RNAi) transgenic lines were significantly lower. Quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction demonstrated that overexpression and RNAi of TabHLH1 in T. antungense significantly affected CGA and luteolin concentrations by upregulating or downregulating CGA and luteolin biosynthesis pathway genes, especially TaHQT2, 4-coumarate-CoA ligase (Ta4CL), chalcone isomerase (TaCHI), and flavonoid-3′-hydroxylase (TaF3′H). Dual-luciferase, yeast one-hybrid, and electrophoretic mobility shift assays indicated that TabHLH1 directly bound to the bHLH-binding motifs of proTaHQT2 and proTa4CL. This study suggests that TabHLH1 participates in the regulatory network of CGA and luteolin biosynthesis in T. antungense and might be useful for metabolic engineering to promote plant polyphenol biosynthesis.
ScienceNature.com

Tau K321/K353 pseudoacetylation within KXGS motifs regulates tau–microtubule interactions and inhibits aggregation

Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia and a defining hallmark is the progressive brain deposition of tau aggregates. The insidious accumulation of brain tau inclusions is also involved in a group of neurodegenerative diseases termed frontotemporal dementias. In all of these disorders, tau aggregates are enriched in post-translational modifications including acetylation, which has recently been identified at multiple sites. While most evidence suggest that tau acetylation is detrimental and promotes tau aggregation, a few studies support that tau acetylation within the KXGS motif can be protective and inhibit tau aggregation. To model site-specific acetylation at K259, K290, K321, and K353, acetylmimetics were created by mutating lysine to glutamine residues, which approximates size and charge of acetylation. HEK293T cells were transfected to express wild type tau, tau pathogenic mutations (P301L and P301L/S320F) or tau acetylmimetics and assessed by cell-based assays for microtubule binding and tau aggregation. Acetylmimetics within the KXGS motif (K259Q, K290Q, K321Q, K353Q) leads to significant decreased tau–microtubule interactions. Acetylmimetics K321Q and K353Q within the context of the pathogenic P301L tau mutation strongly inhibited prion-like seeded aggregation. This protective effect was confirmed to decrease intrinsic aggregation of P301L/S320F tau double mutation. Surprisingly, K321Q and K353Q acetylmimetics altered the conformational structure of P301L/S320F tau to extensively impair Thioflavin S binding. Site-specific acetylation of tau at K321 and K353 could represent a natural protective mechanism against tau aggregation and could be a potential therapeutic target.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

SESN2 protects against denervated muscle atrophy through unfolded protein response and mitophagy

Denervation of skeletal muscles results in a rapid and programmed loss of muscle size and performance, termed muscle atrophy, which leads to a poor prognosis of clinical nerve repair. Previous researches considered this process a result of multiple factors, such as protein homeostasis disorder, mitochondrial dysfunction, endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS), and apoptosis, while their intrinsic association remains to be explored. In this study, Sestrin2 (SESN2), a stress-inducible protein, was shown to act as a key protective signal involved in the crosstalk therein. SESN2 expression was induced in the gastrocnemius two weeks post denervation, which was accompanied by ERS, mitochondrial dysfunction, and apoptosis. Knockdown of SESN2 aggravated this situation and resulted in severer atrophy. Similar results were also found in rotenone-treated C2C12 cells. Furthermore, SESN2 was demonstrated to be induced by an ERS-activated transcription factor CCAAT-enhancer-binding protein beta (C/EBPβ). Once induced, SESN2 halted protein synthesis by inhibiting the mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), thereby attenuating ERS. Moreover, increased SESN2 activated the specific autophagic machinery and facilitated the aggregation of sequestosome 1 (SQSTM1, p62) on the mitochondrial surface, which promoted the clearance of damaged mitochondria through mitophagy. Collectively, the SESN2-mediated unfolded protein response (UPR) and mitophagy play a critical role in protecting against denervated muscle atrophy, which may provide novel insights into the mechanism of skeletal muscle atrophy following denervation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

DUSP6 expression is associated with osteoporosis through the regulation of osteoclast differentiation via ERK2/Smad2 signaling

Osteoporosis-related fractures, such as femoral neck and vertebral fractures, are common in aged people, resulting in increased disability rate and health-care costs. Thus, it is of great importance to clarify the mechanism of osteoclast-related osteoporosis and find effective ways to avoid its complication. In this study, gene expression profile analysis and real-time polymerase chain reaction revealed that DUSP6 expression was suppressed in human and mice osteoporosis cases. In vitro experiments confirmed that DUSP6 overexpression prevented osteoclastogenesis, whereas inhibition of DUSP6 by small interference RNA or with a chemical inhibitor, (E/Z)-BCI, had the opposite effect. (E/Z)-BCl significantly accelerated the bone loss process in vivo by enhancing osteoclastogenesis. Bioinformatics analyses and in vitro experiments indicated that miR-181a was an upstream regulator of DUSP6. Moreover, miR-181a positively induced the differentiation and negatively regulated the apoptosis of osteoclasts via DUSP6. Furthermore, downstream signals by ERK2 and SMAD2 were also found to be involved in this process. Evaluation of ERK2-deficiency bone marrow-derived macrophages confirmed the role of ERK2 signaling in the DUSP6-mediated osteoclastogenesis. Additionally, immunoprecipitation assays confirmed that DUSP6 directly modified the phosphorylation status of SMAD2 and the subsequent nuclear transportation of NFATC1 to regulate osteoclast differentiation. Altogether, this study demonstrated for the first time the role of miRNA-181a/DUSP6 in the progression of osteoporosis via the ERK2 and SMAD2 signaling pathway. Hence, DUSP6 may represent a novel target for the treatment of osteoclast-related diseases in the future.
ScienceNature.com

Surviving the host–pathogen interaction: Legionella uses its SidE arsenal to mediate phosphoribosyl-linked ubiquitination of Golgi proteins inducing organelle fragmentation

The canonical ubiquitination reaction consists of a covalent attachment of ubiquitin to internal lysine or N-terminal residues of target proteins through a three-step mechanism that typically involves three enzymes: E1 (ubiquitin-activating), E2 (ubiquitin-conjugating), and E3 (ubiquitin-ligase), resulting in a change of protein function or inducing protein degradation [5]. Given the importance of ubiquitination in the regulation of cellular processes and host cell immunity, it is not surprising that many pathogens have evolved survival strategies to hijack these host defense systems. Notably, despite the absence of ubiquitin in prokaryotes, bacterial pathogens have developed numerous genes involved in manipulating the host cell ubiquitin system. For instance, Legionella SidE family of effector proteins catalyze a non-conventional ubiquitination reaction, called phosphoribosyl-ubiquitination (PR-Ub), which involves NAD+, but not ATP [6]. SidE enzymes can directly conjugate a phosphoribosyl-ubiquitin to serine residues on their substrates via a phosphodiester bond without the need of E2 and E3 enzymes [6].
CancerNature.com

Biomolecular imaging of colorectal tumor lesions using a FITC-labeled scFv-Cκ fragment antibody

For the sensitive diagnosis of colorectal cancer lesions, advanced molecular imaging techniques using cancer-specific targets have emerged. However, issues regarding the clearance of unbound probes and immunogenicity remain unresolved. To overcome these limitations, we developed a small-sized scFv antibody fragment conjugated with FITC for the real-time detection of colorectal cancer by in vivo molecular endoscopy imaging. A small-sized scFv fragment can target colon cancer secreted protein-2 (CCSP-2), highly expressed in colorectal adenocarcinoma tissues; moreover, its full-length IgG probe has been used for molecular imaging previously. To assess the efficacy of anti-CCSP-2 scFv-FITC, surgical specimens were obtained from 21 patients with colorectal cancer for ex vivo molecular fluorescence analysis, histology, and immunohistochemistry. Orthotopic mice were administered with anti-CCSP-2 scFv-FITC topically and intravenously, and distinct tumor lesions were observed by real-time fluorescence colonoscopy. The fluorescence imaging of human colon cancer specimens allowed the differentiation of malignant tissues from non-malignant tissues (p < 0.05), and the CCSP-2 expression level was found to be correlated with the fluorescence intensity. Here, we demonstrated the feasibility and safety of anti-CCSP-2 scFv-FITC for molecular imaging as well as its potential in real-time fluorescence colonoscopy for the differential diagnosis of tumor lesions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy