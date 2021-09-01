Joseph D. Carinci, 80

formerly of Ellwood City passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, Florida. Mr. Carinci was born in Ellwood City on July 29, 1941 to the late Lorenzo “Lawrence” and Fanny (Rose) Carinci. He is a member of the Lincoln High School class of 1959. Following high school, Joseph enlisted with the U.S. Army and served from October of 1959 until his discharge in August of 1961 with the rank of Spec 4. Joseph then worked at the Babcock & Wilcox Steel Mill in Koppel until it closed. He enjoyed golf and bowling of which he rolled several 300 games. A man of faith, he will be remembered as a caring and loving father by his son Dan.